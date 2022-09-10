TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

315 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

