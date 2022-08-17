TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

265 FPUS54 KSJT 170850

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

TXZ127-172100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ072-172100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ140-172100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ054-172100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ169-172100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ154-172100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ098-172100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ099-172100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ049-172100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ113-172100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ114-172100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ128-172100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ064-172100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ065-172100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ066-172100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ139-172100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ071-172100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ073-172100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ155-172100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ076-172100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ077-172100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ168-172100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ170-172100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ078-172100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

350 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather