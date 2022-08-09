TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

337 FPUS54 KSJT 090840

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

TXZ127-092045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ072-092045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-092045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-092045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-092045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-092045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-092045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ099-092045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-092045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-092045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

TXZ114-092045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-092045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-092045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-092045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ066-092045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-092045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-092045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-092045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-092045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-092045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-092045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-092045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-092045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-092045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather