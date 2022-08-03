TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

TXZ127-032100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-032100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-032100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-032100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-032100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-032100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-032100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ099-032100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ049-032100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-032100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ114-032100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-032100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-032100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-032100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-032100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-032100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-032100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-032100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-032100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ076-032100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-032100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-032100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-032100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-032100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

349 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather