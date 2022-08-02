TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ 104 FPUS54 KSJT 020812 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 TXZ127-022015- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ072-022015- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ140-022015- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ054-022015- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ169-022015- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-022015- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ098-022015- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ099-022015- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ049-022015- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ113-022015- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ114-022015- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ128-022015- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ064-022015- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-022015- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ066-022015- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-022015- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ071-022015- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ073-022015- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ155-022015- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ076-022015- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ077-022015- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ168-022015- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ170-022015- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 312 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$