Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

TXZ127-222215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ072-222215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ140-222215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ054-222215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ169-222215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-222215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ098-222215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ099-222215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ049-222215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ113-222215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ114-222215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ128-222215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ064-222215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ065-222215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ066-222215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ139-222215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ071-222215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ073-222215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ155-222215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ076-222215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ077-222215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ168-222215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ170-222215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ078-222215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

351 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

