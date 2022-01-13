TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

295 FPUS54 KSJT 131001

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

TXZ127-131115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-131115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-131115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-131115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ169-131115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-131115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-131115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ099-131115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-131115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ113-131115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ114-131115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-131115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-131115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-131115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-131115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-131115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-131115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-131115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-131115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-131115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-131115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-131115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-131115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-131115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

401 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather