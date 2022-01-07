TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

323 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

