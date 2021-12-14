TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

133 FPUS54 KSJT 140916

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

TXZ127-142300-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-142300-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-142300-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-142300-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-142300-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-142300-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-142300-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-142300-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-142300-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-142300-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-142300-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-142300-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ064-142300-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-142300-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-142300-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-142300-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-142300-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-142300-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-142300-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-142300-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-142300-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-142300-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-142300-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-142300-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

316 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

