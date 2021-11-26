TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021 _____ 928 FPUS54 KSJT 260933 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 TXZ127-262215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ072-262215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ140-262215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-262215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ169-262215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-262215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ098-262215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ099-262215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ049-262215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ113-262215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ114-262215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ128-262215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ064-262215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-262215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ066-262215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-262215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ071-262215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-262215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-262215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-262215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-262215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ168-262215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ170-262215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-262215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 333 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$