Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

TXZ127-292130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ072-292130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ140-292130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ054-292130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ169-292130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ154-292130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ098-292130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ099-292130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ049-292130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ113-292130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ114-292130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ128-292130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ064-292130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ065-292130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-292130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ139-292130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ071-292130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ073-292130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ155-292130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ076-292130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-292130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ168-292130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ170-292130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ078-292130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

400 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

