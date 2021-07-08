TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

_____

287 FPUS54 KSJT 080904

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

TXZ127-082115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-082115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ140-082115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ054-082115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-082115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ154-082115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-082115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-082115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-082115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-082115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-082115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-082115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-082115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-082115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ066-082115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-082115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-082115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-082115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ155-082115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ076-082115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-082115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ168-082115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ170-082115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ078-082115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

404 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather