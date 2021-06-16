TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

_____

098 FPUS54 KSJT 160842

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

TXZ127-162115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-162115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-162115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-162115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-162115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-162115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-162115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-162115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-162115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-162115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-162115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-162115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-162115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-162115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-162115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-162115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-162115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-162115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-162115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-162115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-162115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-162115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-162115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-162115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather