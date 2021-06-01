TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021 _____ 056 FPUS54 KSJT 010855 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 TXZ127-012115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ072-012115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-012115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ054-012115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-012115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ154-012115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ098-012115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ099-012115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ049-012115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-012115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ114-012115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ128-012115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ064-012115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-012115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-012115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ139-012115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ071-012115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-012115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ155-012115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ076-012115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-012115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-012115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ170-012115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ078-012115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 355 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather