TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

_____

874 FPUS54 KSJT 020829

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

TXZ127-022115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ072-022115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ140-022115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-022115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-022115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-022115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-022115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ099-022115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-022115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ113-022115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ114-022115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-022115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-022115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ065-022115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ066-022115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-022115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-022115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ073-022115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-022115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-022115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-022115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-022115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-022115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-022115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

329 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

_____

