TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

_____

935 FPUS54 KSJT 010842

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

TXZ127-012115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-012115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ140-012115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-012115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-012115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-012115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ098-012115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ099-012115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-012115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-012115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-012115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-012115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ064-012115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-012115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ066-012115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-012115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ071-012115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-012115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ155-012115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-012115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-012115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-012115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-012115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-012115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

342 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

_____

