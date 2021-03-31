TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 _____ 383 FPUS54 KSJT 310850 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 TXZ127-312115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ072-312115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ140-312115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ054-312115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ169-312115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ154-312115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ098-312115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ099-312115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ049-312115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ113-312115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ114-312115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ128-312115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ064-312115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ065-312115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ066-312115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ139-312115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ071-312115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ073-312115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ155-312115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ076-312115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ077-312115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ168-312115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ170-312115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ078-312115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 350 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather