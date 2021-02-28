TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

835 FPUS54 KSJT 280956

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

TXZ127-282245-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ072-282245-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-282245-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-282245-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ169-282245-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-282245-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-282245-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-282245-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-282245-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-282245-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-282245-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-282245-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-282245-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-282245-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-282245-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-282245-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-282245-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-282245-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-282245-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-282245-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-282245-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-282245-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-282245-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-282245-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

356 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

