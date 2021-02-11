TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

_____

144 FPUS54 KSJT 110917

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

TXZ127-112230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Slight

chance of light freezing rain through early afternoon. Highs

around 30. North winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 3.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-112230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms, light freezing rain and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 6.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-112230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 6.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 18. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-112230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain and light sleet early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 18. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows around 4.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-112230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance

of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and light sleet in the evening,

then snow and slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 9. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-112230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and light sleet in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows around 6. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-112230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 17. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows around 2.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-112230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 4. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 17. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-112230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 17. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows around 2.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-112230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 18. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows around 4.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-112230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows around 4.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-112230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of light sleet through early afternoon.

Slight chance of light freezing rain through the day. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 4.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-112230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

light freezing rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

around 5.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-112230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain and light sleet early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late morning and

early afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow, light sleet and

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

around 4.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 19. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-112230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 5.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 19. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-112230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet through the day.

Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 6.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 19. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-112230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet

early in the afternoon. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

around 6.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-112230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Colder. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows around 6.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-112230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a

chance of light freezing rain, light sleet, rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature

around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and light sleet in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows around 8. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-112230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow,

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around

8.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-112230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing rain and light

sleet late in the afternoon. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 7.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-112230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and light sleet in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows around 6. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-112230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day.

Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and chance of rain in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature

around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and light sleet in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows around 9. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-112230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

317 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms, light freezing rain, light sleet and rain in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and light sleet likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

around 9.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather