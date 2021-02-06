TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

_____

365 FPUS54 KSJT 060932

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

TXZ127-062215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ072-062215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light sleet

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ140-062215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ054-062215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ169-062215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ154-062215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ098-062215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ099-062215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ049-062215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ113-062215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ114-062215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ128-062215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ064-062215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ065-062215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ066-062215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ139-062215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ071-062215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ073-062215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ155-062215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ076-062215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ077-062215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ168-062215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ170-062215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ078-062215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather