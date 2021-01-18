TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021

_____

712 FPUS54 KSJT 180818

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

TXZ127-182200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-182200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-182200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-182200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-182200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-182200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-182200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-182200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-182200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to

up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-182200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to

up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-182200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-182200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-182200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-182200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-182200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-182200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-182200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ073-182200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-182200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-182200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-182200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-182200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-182200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-182200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

218 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather