TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

_____

767 FPUS54 KSJT 160933

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

TXZ127-162215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-162215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-162215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-162215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-162215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-162215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-162215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-162215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-162215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-162215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-162215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-162215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-162215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-162215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-162215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-162215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ071-162215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-162215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-162215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ076-162215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-162215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-162215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-162215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-162215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather