TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

351 FPUS54 KSJT 210913

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

TXZ127-212215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ072-212215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ140-212215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ054-212215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-212215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ154-212215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ098-212215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-212215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ049-212215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-212215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-212215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ128-212215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ064-212215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-212215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-212215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ139-212215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ071-212215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-212215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ155-212215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ076-212215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ077-212215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-212215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ170-212215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ078-212215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

313 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

