TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
329 FPUS54 KSJT 250856
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
TXZ127-252115-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then showers and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ072-252115-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in
the evening, then light freezing rain and rain likely after
midnight. Colder. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then showers and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ140-252115-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 47 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ054-252115-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.
Colder. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon.
Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-252115-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ154-252115-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ098-252115-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.
Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon.
Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ099-252115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in
the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet likely
after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an
inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then showers and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ049-252115-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.
Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon.
Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ113-252115-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.
Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon.
Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ114-252115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in
the evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight.
Colder. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then showers and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ128-252115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then light
freezing rain likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ064-252115-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Ice
accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing
rain in the evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ065-252115-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain
in the evening, then showers and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ066-252115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then light
freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ139-252115-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 51. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ071-252115-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Ice
accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ073-252115-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ155-252115-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
51 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 55 to 61. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ076-252115-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 52.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after
midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
51 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain with rain likely after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ077-252115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ168-252115-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ170-252115-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ078-252115-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
