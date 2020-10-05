TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

TXZ127-052115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ072-052115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-052115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-052115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ169-052115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-052115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-052115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-052115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-052115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-052115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-052115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-052115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-052115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-052115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-052115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-052115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-052115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-052115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-052115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-052115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-052115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-052115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-052115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-052115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

334 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

