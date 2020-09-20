TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
009 FPUS54 KSJT 200752
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
TXZ127-202200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ072-202200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ140-202200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ054-202200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ169-202200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ154-202200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ098-202200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ099-202200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ049-202200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ113-202200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ114-202200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ128-202200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ064-202200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ065-202200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ066-202200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ139-202200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ071-202200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ073-202200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ155-202200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ076-202200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ077-202200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ168-202200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ170-202200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ078-202200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
252 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather