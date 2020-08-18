TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
