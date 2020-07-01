TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. Heat indices of around 108 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

354 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

