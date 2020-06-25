TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
TXZ127-252115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-252115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ140-252115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-252115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ169-252115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-252115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-252115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-252115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ049-252115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-252115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-252115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-252115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-252115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ065-252115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ066-252115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-252115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-252115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ073-252115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-252115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-252115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-252115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-252115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-252115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-252115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
340 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
