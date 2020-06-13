TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
890 FPUS54 KSJT 130735
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
TXZ127-132130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-132130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-132130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-132130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-132130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-132130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-132130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-132130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-132130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-132130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-132130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-132130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-132130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-132130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-132130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-132130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-132130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-132130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-132130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-132130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-132130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-132130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-132130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-132130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
235 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
