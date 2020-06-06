TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
224 FPUS54 KSJT 060805
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
TXZ127-062215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-062215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-062215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-062215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-062215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-062215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-062215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-062215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-062215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-062215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-062215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-062215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-062215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-062215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-062215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-062215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-062215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-062215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-062215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-062215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-062215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-062215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-062215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-062215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
305 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
