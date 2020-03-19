TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
TXZ127-192115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ072-192115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ140-192115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ054-192115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15
to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ169-192115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ154-192115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ098-192115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ099-192115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ049-192115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ113-192115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ114-192115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ128-192115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ064-192115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ065-192115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ066-192115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ139-192115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ071-192115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ073-192115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ155-192115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ076-192115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in
the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ077-192115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ168-192115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ170-192115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ078-192115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
