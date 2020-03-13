TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
_____
080 FPUS54 KSJT 130853
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
TXZ127-132115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ072-132115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ140-132115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
$$
TXZ054-132115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ169-132115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ154-132115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ098-132115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ099-132115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
$$
TXZ049-132115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ113-132115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ114-132115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
$$
TXZ128-132115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
$$
TXZ064-132115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers
and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ065-132115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ066-132115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ139-132115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ071-132115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ073-132115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ155-132115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
$$
TXZ076-132115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ077-132115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ168-132115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ170-132115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
$$
TXZ078-132115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
_____
