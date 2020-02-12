TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

282 FPUS54 KSJT 120924

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

TXZ127-122215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-122215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-122215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-122215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-122215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-122215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a

chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-122215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-122215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-122215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-122215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-122215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-122215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-122215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-122215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-122215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-122215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-122215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-122215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ076-122215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-122215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-122215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-122215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-122215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-122215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather