TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
TXZ127-271115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ072-271115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ140-271115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ054-271115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ098-271115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ099-271115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ049-271115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ113-271115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ114-271115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ128-271115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ064-271115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ065-271115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ066-271115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ071-271115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ073-271115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ139-271115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ154-271115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ155-271115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ076-271115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ077-271115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ078-271115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ168-271115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ169-271115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ170-271115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
