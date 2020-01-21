TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

TXZ127-212215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-212215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-212215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-212215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ098-212215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ099-212215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-212215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ113-212215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ114-212215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ128-212215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-212215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ065-212215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-212215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ071-212215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ073-212215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-212215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-212215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-212215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ076-212215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

TXZ077-212215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-212215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-212215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ169-212215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-212215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

325 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

