Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ072-262215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ140-262215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ054-262215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ098-262215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ099-262215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ049-262215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ113-262215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ114-262215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ128-262215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ064-262215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ065-262215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ066-262215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ071-262215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ073-262215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ139-262215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ154-262215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ155-262215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ076-262215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ077-262215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ078-262215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ168-262215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ169-262215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ170-262215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

