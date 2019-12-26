TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
_____
279 FPUS54 KSJT 260912
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
TXZ127-262215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ072-262215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ140-262215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ054-262215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ098-262215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ099-262215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ049-262215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ113-262215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ114-262215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ128-262215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ064-262215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-262215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ066-262215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ071-262215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ073-262215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ139-262215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ154-262215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ155-262215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
$$
TXZ076-262215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-262215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ078-262215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-262215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ169-262215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-262215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
312 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
_____
