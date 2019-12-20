TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

_____

805 FPUS54 KSJT 200940

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

TXZ127-202230-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-202230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-202230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-202230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-202230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-202230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-202230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-202230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-202230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-202230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-202230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-202230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-202230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-202230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-202230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-202230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-202230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-202230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-202230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ077-202230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-202230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-202230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-202230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-202230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

340 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather