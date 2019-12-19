TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
TXZ127-192215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ072-192215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ140-192215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ054-192215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ098-192215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ099-192215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ049-192215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ113-192215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ114-192215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ128-192215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ064-192215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ065-192215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ066-192215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ071-192215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ073-192215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ139-192215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ154-192215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ155-192215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ076-192215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ077-192215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ078-192215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ168-192215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ169-192215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ170-192215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
