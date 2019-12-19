TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

TXZ127-192215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-192215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ140-192215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-192215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-192215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-192215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-192215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-192215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-192215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-192215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ064-192215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-192215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-192215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-192215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-192215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ139-192215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-192215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ155-192215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ076-192215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ077-192215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-192215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-192215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ169-192215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-192215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

312 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

