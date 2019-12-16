TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
