TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
_____
560 FPUS54 KSJT 040953
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
TXZ127-042215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-042215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-042215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-042215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-042215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ099-042215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ049-042215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ113-042215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ114-042215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-042215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-042215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-042215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-042215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-042215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-042215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-042215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-042215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-042215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-042215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-042215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-042215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-042215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-042215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-042215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather