TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

_____

221 FPUS54 KSJT 140953

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

TXZ127-142215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-142215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-142215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ054-142215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-142215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-142215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-142215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-142215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-142215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-142215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-142215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-142215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-142215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ071-142215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-142215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ139-142215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-142215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ155-142215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-142215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-142215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-142215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-142215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-142215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-142215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather