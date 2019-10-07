TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

108 FPUS54 KSJT 070806

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

TXZ127-072200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-072200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-072200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-072200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-072200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-072200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ049-072200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-072200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-072200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ128-072200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ064-072200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ065-072200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-072200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-072200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-072200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-072200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-072200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-072200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-072200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-072200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-072200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-072200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-072200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-072200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

306 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

