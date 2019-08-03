TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

_____

636 FPUS54 KSJT 030805

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

TXZ127-032115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ072-032115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ140-032115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ054-032115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-032115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ099-032115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-032115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ113-032115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ114-032115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-032115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-032115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ065-032115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ066-032115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ071-032115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ073-032115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ139-032115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ154-032115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ155-032115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ076-032115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ077-032115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-032115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-032115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-032115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-032115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather