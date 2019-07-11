TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

901 FPUS54 KSJT 110755

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

TXZ127-112115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-112115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-112115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-112115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-112115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ099-112115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-112115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ113-112115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ114-112115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-112115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-112115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ065-112115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-112115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-112115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-112115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-112115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-112115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-112115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-112115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-112115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-112115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-112115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-112115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-112115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

255 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather