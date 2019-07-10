TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
103 FPUS54 KSJT 100814
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
TXZ127-102115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-102115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-102115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-102115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-102115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-102115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-102115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-102115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-102115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-102115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-102115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-102115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-102115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-102115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-102115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-102115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-102115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-102115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-102115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-102115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-102115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-102115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-102115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-102115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
