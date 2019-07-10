TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
799 FPUS54 KSJT 100154 AAB
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
TXZ127-100915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-100915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat indices of
around 108 in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-100915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-100915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-100915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ099-100915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ049-100915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ113-100915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-100915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-100915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ064-100915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-100915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-100915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-100915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-100915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-100915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-100915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-100915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-100915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-100915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-100915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ168-100915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ169-100915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ170-100915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather