TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

799 FPUS54 KSJT 100154 AAB

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

TXZ127-100915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-100915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat indices of

around 108 in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-100915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-100915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-100915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-100915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-100915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-100915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-100915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-100915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-100915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-100915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-100915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-100915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-100915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-100915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-100915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-100915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-100915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-100915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ078-100915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-100915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ169-100915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ170-100915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

854 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

