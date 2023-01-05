TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

327 FPUS54 KOUN 050840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

TXZ086-051600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ083-051600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ084-051600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ087-051600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-051600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-051600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ089-051600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ090-051600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

