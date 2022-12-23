TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ 507 FPUS54 KOUN 230840 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 TXZ086-231600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ083-231600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ084-231600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ087-231600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ085-231600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ088-231600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ089-231600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ090-231600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather