TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

_____

507 FPUS54 KOUN 230840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

TXZ086-231600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-231600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-231600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-231600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-231600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-231600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-231600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-231600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather