TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

TXZ086-191600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain and

snow in the morning. Very windy and much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ083-191600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Colder with lows around

20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ084-191600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ087-191600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy.

Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ085-191600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain and

snow in the morning. Very windy and much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ088-191600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ089-191600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain and

snow in the morning. Windy and much colder with highs in the mid

20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ090-191600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain and

snow in the morning. Windy and much colder with highs in the mid

20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

